POLICE want to locate a 24-year-old from Newport as part of an investigation into drug offences.
Gwent Police have issued an appeal for information to locate Corey Barnett, from Newport.
They say they would "like to speak" to him in connection with enquiries into drug offences as part of an ongoing investigation.
(Do you know where he is?)
READ MORE: Every lockdown change just announced by Mark Drakeford
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are ask to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000238523.
You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police's Facebook or Twitter accounts.
Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are appealing for information to locate Corey Barnett from Newport.
"Officers would like to speak to Corey Barnett, aged 24, in connection with enquiries into drug offences as part of an ongoing investigation."
Comments are closed on this article.