GWENT Police have created a tongue-in-cheek cocktail ahead of the re-opening of outdoor pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants on Monday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford today said: "Bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants will be able to open outdoors for the first time since lockdown, marking a major step forward for our hospitality industry."

And in a bid to avoid a repeat of the scenes seen across the border Gwent Police have sounded a note of caution.

They want everyone to drink a 'Gwent Martini'.

The cocktail includes: Two measures (metres) of social distancing, one dash of respect for your local, one cup of responsibility, one squeeze of hand sanitiser and a face mask to finish.

(The only cocktail Gwent police want you to drink. Picture: Gwent Police.)

In a tweet, a spokesman for the force said: "With Welsh Government confirming pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants will be able to reopen outdoors from Monday, we’re urging customers to act responsibly.

"Make a Gwent Martini the order of the day."

When outdoor pubs and bars re-opened in England - so called "super Saturday" - John Apter, the chairman of the Police Federation, said that alcohol and social distancing was “not a good combination”.

After patrolling on a night shift in Southampton, he said it became clear drunk revellers would or could not adhere to the one metre plus rule advised by the Government when mixing with people from other households.

His comments came after images from London’s Soho district showed packed streets into the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Apter said he dealt with “naked men, happy drunks, angry drunks, fights and more angry drunks”.

(People line the streets in England. Picture: PA)

(Alcohol and social distancing “not a good combination”. Picture: PA)

He added: “What was crystal clear is that drunk people can’t/won’t socially distance.

“It was a busy night but the shift managed to cope.

“I know other areas have had issues with officers being assaulted.”