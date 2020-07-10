TWO men from the Caerphilly area have appeared before magistrates charged with drug offences.
They were arrested on Thursday during Operation Jigsaw raids, in which Gwent Police target serious and organised crime in the region.
Five properties in Trethomas, Bedwas, and Abertridwr were searched by officers as part of the operation.
One of the arrested men, who is aged 31 and from Trethomas, has been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine, a class-A drug; conspiring to produce amphetamine, a controlled drug of class B; two counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image; and one count of possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.
The other man, who is 28 and from Bedwas, has been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine and conspiring to supply amphetamine.
Both men appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday).
They have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance on August 7.
