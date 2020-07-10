HUNDREDS of people came to pay their final goodbyes to former rugby league player Scott Bessant today.

Mr Bessant died in hospital on June 25, aged 37, nearly three years after suffering "significant injuries" in an unexplained incident in Pentwyn, Pontypool.

And ahead of a private family service at Gwent Crematorium this afternoon, Mr Bessant's friends, neighbours and former teammates came to say farewell to the father-of-two.

READ MORE:

Mr Bessant's coffin was adorned with a Welsh flag - marking his appearances representing the Wales Dragonhearts - and a rugby themed display.

Before the procession departed, Pastor John from Noddfa Church thanked everyone for coming on behalf of Mr Bessant's family, and said a few words before leading a prayer.

Scott Bessant’s coffin was adorned with a Welsh flag and a rugby-themed display.

"It's times like this when we find out what really matters and what's really important in this world," he said.

"We live in a broken world, and because we live in a broken world, bad things happen to good people.

"[Scott] is now in heaven where there is no more pain and no more suffering, only everlasting life."

"He was a gentleman," said Val Probert. "A great person and a credit to the community.

"He was just so well loved by everyone.

"There's just no words, we should not have to be here today. It's the not knowing what happened as well."

Scott Bessant representing Wales Dragonhearts in 2008. Picture: Wales Rugby League.

Neighbours Anne Perrin, Hayley Rees and Natalie Tomlinson also paid tribute to Mr Bessant.

"It's such a sad day," they said. "I just can't believe it.

"He was a lovely neighbour and a family man."

"I played rugby with Scott for Torfaen and Bargoed," said Steve Mayley. "He was a great guy.

"He put his heart and soul into everything, and was a really gutsy player.

"He was such a nice guy too."

"He was liked by everyone," said Michelle Reed. "You can see that from the crowd here today."

"He had an amazing smile, it was such a cheeky smile," said Kim Lewis.

"He was a great boy," added Gary Evans.

The procession then left for the crematorium, where they were met by a large number of wellwishers.

Coloured balloons and ribbons lined the route from Scott Bessant's home to the crematorium.

It is still not known what happened to Mr Bessant and how he sustained his injuries.

An inquest was opened earlier this month, and was adjourned to July 13, 2021.