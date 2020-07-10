HOME care provided for some elderly and vulnerable residents in Torfaen will be run by the council from next month.

A contract between Torfaen County Borough Councul and care provider Hafod Care is coming to an end on July 31, with services to be brought under the authority's umbrella.

Support for the 33 residents who receive more than 270 hours a week from Hafod will continue in-house, Torfaen council has said.

The 23 carers and staff who will be affected by this will also be offered the opportunity to transfer into the council’s in-house personal care service.

Cabinet member for adult services and housing, Cllr David Daniels said: “They (Hafod Care) have been very cooperative throughout the whole process, in particular, given the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in.

“They have been absolutely fantastic in holding off withdrawing their services, which has allowed us time to consider all the options.”

A council report says the annual cost to bring the service in-house would be £154,592. But, because this transfer is taking over midway through the year, the full cost would not be incurred in 2020/21.

This service will be funded out of the social care and housing reserve budget for this year and next year it will be necessary to incorporate it into the budget.

Hafod’s operations director for care, Jonathan Harker, said: “Hafod has successfully delivered domiciliary care services in the Torfaen area for the last 13 years.

“During this time we have worked collaboratively with the local authority and will continue this partnership in respect our long-standing care home services in the county borough.

“We are pleased that our current team will transfer to the new service at the end of the month which will provide continuity of care for existing service users.”