SIMON Hart visited a medical company in Chepstow today where new technology is being developed against coronavirus.

Creo Medical has been loaned £2 million by the Cardiff Capital Region to develop its Cool Plasma technology, which the firm said had shown effectiveness in decontaminating the Covid-19 virus.

The firm is prioritising new technology that can meets the needs created by Covid-19, including sterilisation of PPE and medical equipment.

Speaking at the time of the loan deal announcement, Creo's chief technical officer Professor Chris Hancock said: “The Cool Plasma technology was one of Creo’s very early projects, which was originally focused on hand sanitisation. I’m delighted that we are able to advance this technology which has a variety of applications.

"The current pandemic has highlighted the need to focus on technology that can limit the spread of coronavirus and I am excited that we have support from the Cardiff Capital Region to commercialise our patented technology as part of our COVID-19 response.

"The backing of the Cardiff Capital Region provides us with the opportunity to further leverage the infrastructure in Wales and the network of support being provided for innovative businesses like Creo.”

After today's visit to Creo Medical, Welsh secretary Mr Hart said: “It is fantastic to see Welsh companies stepping up to the challenges created by this pandemic and developing technology that can make a real difference in the fight against Covid-19. "

Creo boss Craig Gulliford said the firm was "proud to have taken our expertise in developing innovative medical devices and applied them to our plasma technology to develop products that could help halt the spread of coronavirus".

Monmouthshire council leader Peter Fox added: "This tremendous innovation in sterilisation couldn’t have come forward at a better time and this new technology will be a game changer ."