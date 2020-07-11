A ROUND-UP of recent speeding cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SARAH LEIGH WELLS, 38, of Trinant Terrace, Trinant, was fined £660 for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEWI MICHAEL BOOTON, 30, of Newlyn Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was fined £293 for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with five points.

LEE PAUL COOPER, 49, of Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale, was fined £220 for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

WILLIAM GLOVER, 64, of Lansdowne Gardens, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was fined £100 for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone at Rhiwderin in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

KINGSLEY LAYTON, 49, of Pontymason Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was fined £307 for speeding at 77mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ANTHONY WEBB, 52, of Nantcarn Road, Cwmcarn, was fined £100 for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone in Langstone, Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW ROBERT WELSHER, 45, of Blestium Drive, Usk, was fined £100 for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

CRAIG STEVEN WILLIAMS, 57, of Close DeWinton, Llanbradach, was fined £100 for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Trethomas.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with three points.