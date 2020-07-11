How have your pets adapted to you being at home all day during lockdown? Readers have been sending in pictures of their pets and we are publishing a selection of them today.

Here is the latest selection.

Claire Delahay, of Gwent, has shared pictures of Fluer, an eight-month-old ragdoll, and Iris, a Bengal, aged four months.

This is Poppy, who has been with Sonia Llewellyn and family in Bedwas, Caerphilly, for four years. Poppy has been enjoying herself having lots of time in the garden and going for walks with social distancing.

Riley’s is a Staffy lab cross and lives with Dawn Hobbs and family in Newport. Riley has loved having the family home with plenty of walks, plenty of fuss and lots of treats.

Kay Cox, of Maesglas, has sent in this picture of Boots, who has been with the family for seven years.

Mittens was rescued by Michelle Francis, of Newbridge, when he was just five weeks old. He had cat flu. Since living with the family he's grown into a 'mischievous little soul' who is very happy to have everyone at home.

Jax the Jug (Jack Russell / Pug) has just celebrated his first birthday. He's lived with Tina Harding and family in Newport since he was eight weeks old.

Tilly May is eight years old and has been part of Annemarie Parfitt's family for just over three years, She was a rescue dog and Annemarie, of Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, said: "She has changed our lives for the better. The whole family adore her."

Theo (13) and Ollie (six) live with Esther Nicolaou in Llantarnam, Cwmbran. Theo, at 13 is beginning to struggle and is losing his eyesight but it still doesn’t stop him being lively when he wants to be. Ollie follows Theo around everywhere and when he gets a bit boisterous Theo puts him right in his place.

Katie Porter, of Newport, has shared with picture of her daughter with Ted, a French bull dog, who is a year old and who has been with the family for nine months.

Ceri Hammacott, of Undy, has lived with Piper for three years. Ceri said: "She's a absolute diamond, my shadow."