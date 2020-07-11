CHILDREN throwing dog mess at each other and fly-tipping including human waste are just some of the problems residents across Gwent have reported so far this year.

FixMyStreet, built by charity mySociety, allows residents to file reports with the submissions automatically lodged with the relevant council.

Here are some of the reports residents have filed in your area so far this year.

Newport

1.“Rubbish has been dumped behind Tiny Tots Nursery, in the lane,” says one user.

The rubbish, by Clytha Square, has “been there for some time now”.

2.“As usual, a load of rubbish dumped here (Eastmoor Road, Liswerry) amongst the weeds, dogs mess and empty small compressed gas canisters.”

3.“Eight to ten potholes covering a stretch of road often results in the driver using the opposite carriageway (Mescoed Road).

“It has been like this for a few months.

“Each one is at least two inches deep.”

4. One resident sent a report about street lighting on Liswerry Park Drove: “One night it’s on, then the next it’s off.”

5. A “serious among of tree waste” has been left on Traston Road.

“It looks like a tree has been cut down and then fly-tipped.

“As I walk this way every day, I can assure you it was not there yesterday (June 29).”

6. One person reported fly tipping six weeks ago on Hendre Farm Drive.

“I think I reported this about six weeks ago, still not clean up – absolutely disgusting, food is rotten.”

They also say “human waste” in used sanitary towels.

“This is not acceptable.”

7. One person complained about “cars revving loudly and back firing” on the Southern Distributor Road.

“Most evenings and late into the night. Tyres screeching.”

Torfaen

1. Illegible signpost – “This sign on a dual carriageway is illegible.” The sign in question is on the A4042; the only writing legible is indeed A4042 with the information underneath obscured.

2. One resident complained about an overgrow hedge on Chapel Lane. They wrote: “Hedge on side of hill is vert overgrown, forcing high-sided vehicle onto wrong side of road.”

3. One resident lodged a report about a blocked drain at the bottom of Church Avenue. They wrote: “I’ve tried to get this drain unblocked since this time last year, the water misses the drain and shoots across the road towards my house.” The report has since been marked “fixed”.

4. There are a “varying degree of potholes” on the A472 towards Pontypool, writes one resident. “All the money been [sic] spent on installing the new speed camera and resurface [sic] that area, but it should have continue to roundabout and also towards Hafodyrynys more.”

Blaenau Gwent

1. One resident reported fly-tipping near Thomas Ellis Way. “Rubbish bags” are thrown in the area, they wrote.

2. A “really big and deep pothole” was reported on the bridge leading to Glan Rhyd surgery.

3. The lane at the end of Victoria Terrace leading to Park Place has become “virtually impassable” to pedestrians, one resident reported. “Overgrown trees and bushes” alongside steps in “bad repair” mean it is “very dangerous to pedestrians”.

4. The “whole” of Rowan Way is “uneven with pot holes,” reports one resident.

Monmouthshire

1. Overgrown hedges on the lane thar runs past Little Wonastow Farm make it “difficult to see around corners”. The resident adds: “Passing places very tight.”

2. A “dumped” Tesco trolley was reported on the B4246.

3. Six blocked drains were reported by a resident on the lane that connects Hill Street with the A465.

4. There needs to be greater signage that High Street in Chepstow is closed, says one resident.

“Too late when you turn off Mount Pleasant to find High St is closed. Needs signane.”

Caerphilly

1. There are “large number of potholes” from the road from Began golf club to Rudry road junction, says one resident.

2. Rubbish has been “dumped” near the mast at the top of Machen Mountain, one resident reported.

3. “Open bags of rubbish” line Church Road, says one resident.

4. A dog mess bin was “overflowing”, posing a public health problem, reported one resident.

They said that after walking past the edge of the play field, near Elm Grove, the dog mess bin was “so full there was a mound of bags” on the top. “But what was worse was the fact that children were picking up the bags and throwing them at each other! [sic].”