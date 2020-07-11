A FICTION writer and low-fi electronica musician from Newport have joined forces to develop an album, novella and potentially a short film to raise proceeds for homeless charities in the UK.
Jules Credgington and Nick Kemp previously played together in a hardcore punk band in Newport in the 1990s. Thirty years on, they have joined forces again to develop Leveson-Gore – a concept album about a young man scarred by trauma, mental health issues and homelessness.
All proceeds from the project will be donated to charities for the homeless in Newport and further afield. Each track will feature a version of a chapter from the novella, narrated by guest contributors and accompanied by the music, which in turn will feature contributions from invited musicians.
The title of the collaboration, The Lydia Beynon Collective, also draws inspiration from ‘the Port’, taking its name from the Lydia Beynon Maternity Hospital that was used primarily through the 50s, 60s and 70s.
The first Lydia Beynon Collective release, the tracks Touch and Go and Aces, can be purchased via donation through the Lydia Beynon Collective Band Camp site in June 2020, with release dates on other streaming services to follow.
They already have support from Welsh actors Darragh Mortell (Tracey Beaker, Diddy TV), Alexandria Riley (Torchwood, BBC Writing Room) and Connor Allen (Our Girl, BBC Writing Room).
For more information head to the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/The-Lydia-Beynon-Collective-111313167288581