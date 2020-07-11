MEMBERS of Caldicot Rugby Club who were dealt a major blow of losing out on their tour of Canada due to the coronavirus have responded by fundraising to support a local community group.

After the pandemic ended their season early on March 13, and the players realised their tour this summer – which they had planned for two years – would be cancelled, captain Shane Reece explained the players and staff were “determined to make a difference”.

The team decided they would virtually travel the distance from Caldicot to Canada by bike, running, walking and swimming.

The team’s target is £4,150, and they have raised £3,750, half of which has gone to Caldicot Community Working Together (CCWT).

The other half of the funds will go to keeping the club afloat during what is to be one of their most challenging summers ever.

Mr Reece said: “It was a real shame to lose the tour after working so hard to make it possible, but there are more important problems in the world at the moment and we wanted to show we realised that. We know the great work CCWT does and wanted to give something back.

“It’s also a really desperate time for our club after the season was stopped when we would be earning most of our money.”

CCWT co-ordinator Rachel Furmage thanked the club for its efforts and said it had been “an amazing community effort with people pulling together during these awful times”.