THE British steel industry can play a central role in the country’s economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis, according to a Newport MP.

Jessica Morden has lent her support to a new campaign, called Britain: We Need Our Steel, led by the trades unions Community, GMB, and Unite; which calls on government and employers to use British steel for the rebuilding of the post-lockdown economy.

In Westminster, Ms Morden is the co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Steel. She has long called on the UK government to safeguard the future of British steel, and was a prominent critic of the decision by Tata Steel to close down its Orb Electrical Steels plant.

While the coronavirus pandemic has brought alarm and uncertainty to vast swathes of the economy, Ms Morden believes there is also an opportunity to make sure any regeneration projects will benefit the proud steelmaking industry in Newport and across the UK.

On the new campaign, the Newport East MP said: “There’s a long and proud tradition of steelmaking here in Newport East and it’s our industry which should have a really bright future, because as we rebuild after this crisis to make a cleaner, greener country we’re going to need UK steel for our rail projects; for our buildings; for our infrastructure projects; for energy; and more.

“That’s why as co-chair of the All Party Steel Group I’m backing the steel unions’ campaign to get behind our steel industry. I’d encourage everyone to sign the petition and make our voices heard with government.”

Roy Rickhuss, the general secretary of Community, said the UK would need millions of tonnes of steel to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

“If the government’s plans to build, build, build are to successfully revive our economy and secure jobs in the UK then they must use Britain’s steel,” he said. “With so much at stake as we begin to look beyond this crisis, it’s important that as a country we get this right.

“Our message is simple: ‘Britain, we need our steel’. That means taking every opportunity to use British products, made by businesses in Britain and the workers on our shores.”

In parliament, Ms Morden called for a debate on the matter, and was told by Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the House of Commons, that the issue may be raised before the summer recess.

l An online petition has been created to coincide with the launch of the “Britain: We Need Our Steel” campaign. If you would like to sign it, visit: www.mega

phone.org.uk/petitions/britain-we-need-our-steel