A FORMER Monmouth student is celebrating after achieving a first-class degree from the University of Cambridge.
Sam Sully graduated last weekend after three outstanding years reading a Computer Science degree at Robinson College, Cambridge.
Sam achieved a remarkable four A*s in his A level examinations at Monmouth School for Boys in the summer of 2017.
The Old Monmothian, who ran the school’s hugely successful altitude ballooning club, achieved his A* grades in Computing, Further Mathematics, Mathematics and Physics.
“I enjoyed Cambridge and I am really grateful for all the help and support I received in the process of getting there,” said Sam.
"I am graduating tomorrow but, unfortunately, there will be no ceremony until a later date."
Sam, who lives in Monmouth, will soon be moving to North London to start a job as a software engineer for a high-performance computing start-up in the City of London.