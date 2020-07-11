A NEW online theatre company based in Newport is being funded by Arts Council Wales.

Flying Bridge Theatre Company has been successful in securing funding from Arts Council Wales to launch a new online repertory theatre company.

Their first season will be a series of brand-new plays for voices set in south Wales.

Adapted from a book of short stories by Alan Roderick, Astrid Investigates follows the fortunes of Astrid Price, an urban detective who prowls the mean streets of a south Wales in the not-too-distant future. In this brave new world, Wales has become a republic and the art of espionage between Old England and the newly formed Republic of Cymru is alive and drop-kicking.

Recorded live in one take with each company member performing remotely from different locations across Wales, the plays will be performed in English and in Welsh.

Co-director of Flying Bridge Theatre company and director and co-writer of Astrid Investigates, Tim Baker said: “We’re stripping theatre back to its most basic of forms to that of the voice, to find a well to tell our stories.

“We’re excited by the juxtaposition of a 50s style radio play presented digitally in the name of online theatre. We have also seen this as an opportunity to explore the actor’s voice.

“With a company of just three or four performers playing all characters across all plays this will present a unique and fun challenge to our small company of actors”.

The series is due to begin next month with a live online broadcast in the series, Where are you Nero?

For more information and further announcements visit www.flyingbridgetheatre.co.uk or follow the company on Facebook @flyingbridgeetc.