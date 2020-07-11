A NEW online theatre company based in Newport is being funded by Arts Council Wales.
Flying Bridge Theatre Company has been successful in securing funding from Arts Council Wales to launch a new online repertory theatre company.
Their first season will be a series of brand-new plays for voices set in south Wales.
Adapted from a book of short stories by Alan Roderick, Astrid Investigates follows the fortunes of Astrid Price, an urban detective who prowls the mean streets of a south Wales in the not-too-distant future. In this brave new world, Wales has become a republic and the art of espionage between Old England and the newly formed Republic of Cymru is alive and drop-kicking.
MORE NEWS:
- Care home staff ‘shouldn’t be angry about my comments’ – health minister
- 100 days of lockdown: Argus readers share their photo memories
- NOW AND THEN: Share your memories of this Newport building
Recorded live in one take with each company member performing remotely from different locations across Wales, the plays will be performed in English and in Welsh.
Co-director of Flying Bridge Theatre company and director and co-writer of Astrid Investigates, Tim Baker said: “We’re stripping theatre back to its most basic of forms to that of the voice, to find a well to tell our stories.
“We’re excited by the juxtaposition of a 50s style radio play presented digitally in the name of online theatre. We have also seen this as an opportunity to explore the actor’s voice.
“With a company of just three or four performers playing all characters across all plays this will present a unique and fun challenge to our small company of actors”.
The series is due to begin next month with a live online broadcast in the series, Where are you Nero?
For more information and further announcements visit www.flyingbridgetheatre.co.uk or follow the company on Facebook @flyingbridgeetc.