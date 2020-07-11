A CHARITY has called on volunteers to help keep canals and other waterways clean after lockdown meant a number of planned litter picks were not able to take place.

The Canal and River Trust relies heavily on its army of volunteers to help clear the waterways of plastic and litter, but had to put volunteering activity on hold from mid-March due to the pandemic, which also saw Torfaen’s annual Spring Clean cancelled.

At the same time, the need for people to ‘stay local’ meant some areas saw an increase in the number of people using nearby towpaths - with a consequential increase in litter.

MORE NEWS:

Littering and fly-tipping has been an increasing problem in Torfaen throughout lockdown, with beauty spots like the Blaencuffin Canyons being particularly affected.

Torfaen’s executive member for the environment, Cllr Mandy Owen, encouraged residents to make sure they take litter home with them when out in the countryside.

“We know we are asking a lot from residents at the moment, but these really are unprecedented and challenging times,” she said.

“We want Torfaen to stay as clean and green as possible during the pandemic, but we will need your help with this. By taking any rubbish home and using your kerbside recycling service as much as you can, you are freeing up staff time so they can make sure critical services continue to run.”

And after a spate of littering and deliberate fires at Blaencuffin Canyons in June, Ron Ford, of Torfaen Litter Champions, said there had been a general increase in littering and fly-tipping across the borough during lockdown.

To help combat this rise in littering, the Canal and River Trust has called on people across Wales and England to help stop half a million pieces of plastic reaching the ocean by taking its Plastics Challenge this month.

Peter Birch, national environmental policy advisor at Canal and River Trust, said: “Our canals are great on-the-doorstep places for people to enjoy, however the unintended consequence is that they can be highways to the ocean taking 500,000 pieces of carelessly discarded plastic along our waterways and out to sea each year.

“Thanks to the efforts of individual visitors, local communities and volunteers, we had seen great gains prior to lockdown, however this trend could have reversed as our volunteers have been required to stay away and the use of towpaths has increased in many urban residential areas as people have enjoyed using towpaths for their daily exercise.

“The canals have been there for local people during lockdown and we need people to help us look after them to ensure they remain a place everyone can enjoy. It’s the little things we do on our doorstep that can make a world of difference.

“If everyone who visits one of our canals or rivers picks up just one piece of plastic, they’d be clear within a year. Get active to fight plastic by joining our Plastics Challenge and help make a global difference in your local community.”

To find out more about the Canal and River Trust’s Plastics Challenge, visit canalrivertrust.org.uk/plastic or visit the charity’s Facebook page.