WORK planned for Highbeech Roundabout in Chepstow has not taken place because transport officials and modellers commissioned by the Welsh government were not convinced the work would make a difference to congestion.

A packed public which attended a meeting organised by traffic alleviation group Transition Chepstow in January were told that the government was committed to implementing white line markings at each entrance to the roundabout, but that work is now unlikely to be completed.

Markings have been carried out by South Wales Trunk Road Agent at three of the five entrances, but markings are unlikely to be done on the A466 entrance southwards, and the A48 entrance eastwards.

New dual white line lane markings A48 westwards access

The markings were agreed as an initial step to help ease congestion at the roundabout – considered a key bottleneck in the town.

Discussions are still taking place regarding the realignment of the road structure at Highbeech, including filter lanes and a larger scale road improvement plan.

From left - Simon Jones, Claire Faulkiner, Gerry Moss, Tim Melville and Peter Fox at a meeting in January

A spokesman for the Welsh government said: “We are committed to continuing dialogue with Transition Chepstow towards maintaining a safe and efficient trunk road network for those living and working in the area.

“We will meet again in the coming weeks to discuss the traffic modelling undertaken.”

Transition Chepstow chairman Tim Melville said he was extremely disappointed that the work discussed at the meeting in January will not be carried out, and said the group is meeting with modellers and representatives of the Welsh government soon to try and reverse that decision.

“Any road user regularly using this roundabout would say work needs to be done and white line marking would make a difference,” he said. “If nothing beneficial comes from the meetings, we will be proposing to bring the modellers to the roundabout to see the issues for themselves.”