A MEMBER of Pontypool’s Youth Council has been elected as Torfaen’s representative in the Youth Parliament.

The Youth Parliament is made up of representatives between the ages of 11 and 18 who are elected to represent the views of young people in their constituency.

Isobelle-Hepsy Jones, 17, has been elected to represent Torfaen.

“It’s mindblowing,” she said. “I just want to be able to help people and now I have an opportunity to do that.”

Miss Jones said three of the issues she was looking to address for young people were mental health, the environment and anti-social behaviour.

“I’m hoping to work with young people about how we can address them,” she said.

“Whether its about getting better access to mental health services, like counselling, or its making sure people can eat, exercise and get the right amount of sleep.

“I’m also looking forward to working with the gypsy and traveller community in the borough, as although there are some services for them, I hope I will be able to give them more of a voice.”

Miss Jones has been a member of the Pontypool Youth Council for about four years, and said her experiences of meeting young people from around the world with the council have been beneficial.

Cllr Gaynor James, leader of Pontypool Community Council, said: “We are very proud of Issy and think that she will represent Torfaen well.”