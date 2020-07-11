SOUTH Wales Argus astronomy columnist will be up early Sunday morning to see the magnificent sight of Comet NEOWISE, now an object visible with the naked eye.
From 2.30am, Jon will be at the Keeper's Pond carpark in Blaenavaon to watch the comet in the pre-dawn sky.
"I realize it's an early start, but this is a fairly rare opportunity to catch a naked-eye comet, and you really don't want to miss out," he said.
"I would also like to see some keen photographers there too if possible to capture the comet"
Discovered on March 27, 2020, by the NASA spacecraft NEOWISE, (Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer), the comet was closest to the sun on July 3rd, 2020, passing at about 26.7 million miles.
Closest approach to Earth will occur on July 23rd before the comet embarks on a near 7,000 year outbound journey.
Morning Sky - Northern Eastern Horizon
The comet is moving through the constellation of Auriga, where it can be seen to the lower left of the bright star Capella. Located Capella and sweep down and to the left below the star.
Evening Sky - North
The comet's path will take it into the constellation of Lynx by mid-July then it will move towards Ursa Major, (the Great Bear), by July 17th. Comet Neowise will then pass beneath the stars of the Great Bear during the remainder of July.