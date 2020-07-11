ALMOST 4,000 books have been loaned to residents since the launch of Torfaen Libraries 'Request and Collect' service at the beginning of June.

The system allows residents to browse the library's collection online and request books to loan.

As part of Public Health Wales guidance, requested books are then placed in a 72 hour quarantine before collection.

Residents are given a collection time, where their books will be waiting on the ground floor of Cwmbran library to reduce contact.

Due to the popularity of the service, the range of books available has been expanded, from the latest adult fiction and non-fiction releases to an assortment of new titles for children of all ages.

Councillor Joanne Gauden, executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: “We are delighted that so many residents are using the new library service, and would like to encourage more residents to give the new service a try.

“The new booking system is working well, and we hope everyone who is using the new service is happy with it. Reading is a great way to learn new things, or escape into another world. It doesn’t matter what age you are, reading has so many benefits.”

To use the ‘Request and Collect’ service, get in touch by calling 01633 647676 or emailing Cwmbran.library@torfaen.gov.uk.

When contacting the library to request items please provide your library card number and telephone number and your book requests or preferences. This could be a selection of your favourite authors/genres or a few specific book titles.