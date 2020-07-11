THERE has been one new death from coronavirus in the whole of Wales, Public Health Wales (PHW) reports.
The one new death was reported in the Aneurin Bevan Health Board.
It is the first Covid-19 death in Gwent for ten days straight.
However, across all the local authorities which make up Gwent, there have been no new cases of the virus.
Across Wales, seven more have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Betsi Cadwaldr Health Board saw the largest increase, with four.
