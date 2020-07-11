AN 89-year-old Newport man died in at the Royal Gwent Hospital after contracting pneumonia in hospital following a fall at home, an inquest has heard.
John Christopher Ball, of Oakfield Road in Newport, died on November 18, 2019, after spending almost three weeks in hospital.
On November 1 at 9am, Mr Ball fell at his home while washing up in the kitchen, and fractured two ribs on his left side. Neighbours were alerted via an alarm system, and they called the ambulance.
Paramedica arrived at 9.51am, and took Mr Ball to the Royal Gwent with multiple injuries to his left side and chest.
Mr Ball’s GP said he had a history of illnesses including myeloma, dementia, chronic kidney disease, poor mobility and frailty.
Dr Ian Williamson, a respiratory consultant at the Royal Gwent, said when Mr Ball arrived he had two fractured ribs on the left side, tenderness over left chest wall, and his oxygen saturation levels were slightly reduced.
On November 18 Mr Ball became “acutely unwell”, and an X-ray showed signs of pneumonia. He was transferred to a respiratory ward and put on antibiotics, but the court heard Mr Ball had shown “sudden clinical deterioration”.
Mr Williamson said the type of fall and injuries Mr Ball had sustained raised the chances he would have significant respiratory issues such as pneumonia.
Assistant coroner for Gwent Sarah Le Fevre agreed with Mr Williamson that the care Mr Ball received at the Royal Gwent was appropriate.
Conclusion: accidental death.