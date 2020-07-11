TORFAEN residents had their say on environmental issues as part of a UK-wide virtual lobby of Parliament.

‘The Time Is Now’ Virtual Lobby saw MPs from every party meet with constituents on the same day the prime minister gave a speech about economic recovery.

In total, MPs took part in more than 280 digital meetings via Zoom after more than 13,000 people signed up to take part and give their views.

Attendees were calling for a fair and green recovery post coronavirus, demanding immediate action to protect climate and nature, while providing support for the most vulnerable people at home and abroad before it’s too late.

“It was fantastic to talk about these issues with Torfaen constituents as part of ‘The Time Is Now’ Virtual Lobby and I look forward to continuing these conversations in the future,” said Nick Thomas-Symonds MP. “It is vitally important that action on climate change is taken.

“As we come out of this crisis, we cannot go back to the status quo. We must now ensure that all our key workers receive fair pay, focus on jobs, and ensure a green economic recovery.”

Clara Goldsmith, campaigns director at The Climate Coalition, said: “As we continue to grapple with the global Coronavirus pandemic, people from all walks of life are calling for a cleaner, greener future.

“We’ve seen the way that governments have reacted to the public health crisis which shows the scale and speed at which change can happen.

“We now have an unmissable chance to get on the road to recovery and create an economy that works for all of us - getting us on track to net zero emissions, and restoring the natural world around us.”