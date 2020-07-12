CHARITY fundraisers have been hard at it during lockdown for all manner of good causes.

Here we take a look at some of their efforts.

Chepstow school

TALENTED Chepstow fundraisers have generated £2,043 for St David's Hospice Care.

The funds to support the hospice were created through the staging of Chepstow’s Got Talent and The Endless Summer Festival.

The hospice is also being supported during the Covid-19 crisis through the production by Chepstow School staff of hundreds of visors to help nurses with their ongoing battle with the pandemic.

To date the school's technology staff have made in excess of 600 visors. The visors were produced by the school's technology staff who committed free time to the initiative outside of their existing work commitments. A massive thank you to Mr Smith, Mrs Davies, Mrs Heath, Mrs Jones and Mr Anthony for their selfless efforts.

Mr Parkin and Mr Dunbar were the presenters for the live stream of Chepstow's Got Talent

Chepstow School business manager Mrs Kerry-Jane Godbehere said: "Through running Chepstow’s Got Talent and The Endless Summer Festival we raised a grand total of £2,620. Once fundraising fees and raw materials costs to produce the visors were deducted, this left a donation of £2,043.62, which we transferred to their bank account last week.

"The story started in April, about three weeks into lockdown. Emma Saysell, CEO of St David’s Hospice contacted us asking if we could produce masks as they were desperately short of PPE.

"Emma’s boys attended Chepstow School so we have enjoyed a close relationship with her and the hospice for years. We had already donated our PPE stock of safety goggles/glasses, gloves and aprons from our science department to the Royal Gwent Hospital so we were called to action.

"We sourced the required materials and started producing visors using the machinery we have available to us in our technology department. We knew we would need to raise funds to maintain the supply of materials, so this is how our fundraiser was created.

"We decided to run two events which would feed into each other and celebrate the huge amount of talent we have in the school and the wider Chepstow community.

"We were also keen to run an event which could engage our pupils and keep them positive and motivated during the pandemic. A lot of our pupils were sad that all summer festivals were going to cancelled, so we decided to run our own, with no wellies required as we would run it virtually!

"The Chepstow’s Got Talent Competition was launched on April 18.

"This was a talent competition like no other, featuring the talents of our community and voted for by our community. We received 25 entries which included singing, instrument playing, rap, ensembles, drama performances, TikTok exercise routines, comedy videos, dog acts and sporting excellence!"

All the entries can be viewed at www.chepstowschool.net/en/covid-19/chepstows-got-talent

Behind the scenes at Chepstow's Got Talent are Mrs Godbehere, Mr Herbert and Mrs Mellen, of Chepstow School

Mrs Kerry-Jane Godbehere said to watch out for Ed Harris covering Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody on both piano and guitar; a rap from the school's PE team with a special guest and a comedy video from her own family entered by her husband.

She said the winner was Hannah Crocombe with Cage the Elephant, Shake me Down and she won the opportunity to close the school's Endless Summer Festival.

About 500 people watched the live stream of the 18 performances which made up the festival ranging from original acts, covers, singing and instrument playing. You can watch the festival at www.chepstowschool.net/en/festival or youtu.be/dhHfkdyoMXI

Emma Saysell, who visited the school to take delivery on the first PE masks created by the technology staff said: "I asked the school for their whelp and they responded quite magnificently.

"We really can't thank Chepstow School and the local community enough for the phenomenal help and support they have given to the hospice over the recent extremely challenging months in our continuing struggle against the covid-19 pandemic."

275 Nantyglo & Blaina Air Cadets

TWENTY cadets and staff of the 275 Nantyglo & Blaina Air Cadets have taken on the challenge of covering 1083.8 miles by virtually walking, running or cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats, to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

Cadet Sergeant Connor Porter, 17, came up with the idea of the challenge and his fellow cadets, whose squadron HQ is in Blaina and who range in age from 12 to 20, thought it was a great way to help bring the squadron together by working on a shared goal.

They hope to raise £500 and have raised £105 so far.

They have completed 474 miles with an average of 50 miles per day and are hoping to complete the whole challenge in 12 days.

For more details go to their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/275atc