FOR this week's Five of the Best, we put together a list of some of our favourite positive stories across Gwent this past week.
Ffion Downer from Risca hula-hooping every day for Latch
Ffion Downer is doing 100 hoop rotations every day throughout July to raise money for children's cancer charity Latch - and has almost reached her £1,000 target after just six days.
Former bus clippy celebrates a lockdown 100th birthday
Elizabeth Pittas was born in Newport on July 5, 1920 and celebrated her lockdown centenary with a socially distanced visit from her family and local councillor and a card from the Queen.
Newport-based online theatre company wins funding
Tim Baker, joint director
A new online theatre company based in Newport is being funded by Arts Council Wales.
Flying Bridge Theatre Company has been successful in securing funding from Arts Council Wales to launch a new online repertory theatre company.
Club helps town by raising money after tour to Canada is cancelled
Members of Caldicot Rugby Club who were dealt a major blow of losing out on their tour of Canada due to the coronavirus have responded by fundraising to support a local community group.
After the pandemic ended their season early on March 13, and the players realised their tour this summer – which they had planned for two years – would be cancelled, captain Shane Reece explained the players and staff were “determined to make a difference”.
Man's life saved by heroic police officer after suffering seizure on A472
A man has thanked a Gwent Police officer for helping to save his life after suffering from a seizure - and he was later told he was "lucky to be alive".
Liam Angel, aged 25, of Llanhilleth, was a passenger in a car travelling on the A472 near Cwmbran when he suffered a seizure on May 15.