WHEN Chepstow residents jumped onto the latest lockdown craze last month, they were unsure if it would take off or fall flat on its face.

It didn’t really matter either way – it was a bit of fun and a way of bringing some joy to a town hit hard by lockdown.

That craze was a lockdown rock snake, and while it has brought up the odd social media debate and a few rocks have been annoyingly stolen along the way, it has certainly captured the imagination of the town.

Pip and Nick Lockhart with the snake outside The Dell. Picture: Simon Lockhart

Now 602 rocks long and counting, organiser of the snake Helen Child Villers said she has been “blown away by the phenomenal community spirit” shown by residents to keep the snake going since early June.

The Dell School, where the snake begins, and St John’s on the Hill have both taken a lead in promoting and contributing to the snake, but Ms Villers says it has been a real community effort.

“I never thought once that this was going to happen – although I did have the odd fantasy that it would get down to the river,” she said.

While it isn’t at the river – but don’t rule it out getting there – Ms Villers says she is convinced it has helped the community through trying times.

“It has brought the town together and everyone has really rallied,” she added.

“We have had the odd comment saying ‘they’re just rocks’, but it’s more than that and I’d like to think it was a bit of a symbol of that teamwork really.”

There have been some setbacks along the way, with the head of the snake taken twice – and then it went missing for good. Resident Jo Martyn was on hand to make a brand-new head and put signs up informing people to add stones rather than take them.

Rhiannon Ferguson has had the unenviable task of keeping the Argus updated by counting how many rocks the snake consists of.

"I'm really glad the snake has brought a smile to people, and I have noticed people stopping and looking at it with their children, which is really heartwarming," Ms Ferguson said.

If you're out and about in Chepstow, keep your eyes peeled for a giant snake - you can't really miss it.