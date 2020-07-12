WITH the Senedd elections due to take place next May, Torfaen residents have been encouraged check they are registered to vote.

Voter registration letters are being sent out throughout the local authority as part of the annual canvass to ensure the electoral register is kept up to date.

Any residents who are currently not registered or are newly enfranchised have been encouraged to register.

Next year’s Senedd elections will be the first time 16 and 17 year olds and qualifying foreign citizens will be able to vote.

Torfaen elections and business manager, Caroline GeneverJones said: “It’s important that residents keep an eye out for the canvass letters and forms, that will be sent via the post, so that we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in Torfaen. To make sure you are able to have your say at elections taking place next year, simply follow the instructions on your letter.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the letters we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at gov.uk/register-to-vote, or we can send you information explaining how to do this in the post. If your details are correct on the letter you receive you do not need to re-register.

“This year’s canvass, which we have to carry out by law, is taking place during a challenging public health situation. We are working to ensure that we take account of public health guidelines, including the continued importance of social distancing.”

Residents who have any questions can contact the councils electoral registration team by calling 01495 762200 or email voting@torfaen.gov.uk