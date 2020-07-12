DO YOU recognise this Newport area? If so share your memories at www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/E5QSiLX9/

Then

Now

MORE NEWS:

Last week's Now and Then was Newport Centre.

Here’s some memories:

Julian Abraham, of Newport, said: “It’s Newport leisure centre. I was one of about five security guards who worked in the building while it was being built. It was said that the acoustics in the main arena were the best in Wales, and seeing Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette and Meatloaf there I couldn’t disagree.

“The wave machine took some time to get working but was well worth it as we can testify to the early morning swims (unofficial) or late night. It was a pleasure to work there and has become a Newport landmark.”

Katrina Farmer, of Cwmbran, said: “It’s Newport Leisure Centre. I was a teenager in St Joseph’s High School when it opened. We were the first people to use the slide and wave pool. We were there to celebrate the fact that we had all completed our First Aid at Work qualification with the wonderful Keith Dunn and the St John’s Ambulance. A photo appeared of us all with Resusie Annie in the Argus at the time.”

Dave Woolven, of Newport, said: “The photo dates to 1970s/1980s while the Newport Centre was still being built. The workmen are holding tools and a lorry is parked on the pavement. I have only visited it once and was not impressed, the walls were covered with what looked like course sacking and there was an air of dinginess about the place.”

Richard Garner, of Newport, said: “Across the other side of the road was a carpet shop.”

Keith Horton, of Newport, said: “The picture shows the Newport Centre which was built in the mid-eighties and is situated adjacent to Kingsway Shopping Centre and opposite the Kingsway car park.

“During the late 80s and 90s I spent many an evening playing badminton in the sports hall, then refreshing myself with a pint in the upstairs bar. I have occasionally used the leisure pool.

“I have also witnessed Welsh Open Snooker championship matches and boxing tournament held at this venue, along with attending quite a few pop concerts, having seen the likes of Status Quo, The Christians and Bucks Fizz performing there.”

From the previous week we shared a picture of the Palace Cinema in Risca.

Roger Duffield, of Stilton, said: “It is Tredegar Road with the Palace Cinema on the left. I served six years apprenticeship at Yendalls & Co, from July from December 1953 to July 1959 and then served two year’s National Service. Never lived in Risca again.”