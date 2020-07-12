GWENT boasts a historic network of canal waterways which are rooted in the region's industrial history and survive today as a tourist attraction. There's a 35 mile stretch from Brecon to the Pontymoile basin and the Fourteen Locks Canal Centre in Newport. All have stunning views, tree-lined banks, picturesque cottages and stone bridges.
This is the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal at Goytre, an area popular with visitors.
This is the four-mile stretch at Risca
The view at Four Locks canal
Work started on relining the canal at Govilon in the 1990s.
A man enjoying a spot of fishing on the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal.
The Fourteen Locks Centre in Newport.
Enjoy messing about in boats on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal at Goytre
Fourteen Locks in Rogerstone in 1979.
The canal waterway at Govilon which is popular with tourists
In 1992 a £1.3m scheme to repair the Govilon section of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal began