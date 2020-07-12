A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MARK DEAN JENKINS, 50, of Penybont, Tredegar, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £450 costs after he pleaded guilty to making cash loans when he was not licenced to do so.

The offences were committed between 2010 and 2014.

JOSHUA MAYBOURNE, 23, of Sudbrook Road, Sudbrook, Portskewett, was fined £200 for speeding at 98mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six points.

DEWI JAMES WILLIAMS, 25, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge after he admitted breaching coronavirus restrictions by leaving his local area “without reasonable excuse”.

PATRICK ORME, 28, of Clos Cae Nant, Southville, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months after speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone.

Disqualification was “obligatory due to repeat offending”.

He was also fined £170 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

AUREL NOVAC, 50, of Stow Hill, Newport, was fined £200 for causing a BMW car, or part of it, to stop on a pelican crossing on the city’s Chepstow Road.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with three points.

Novac committed an offence contrary to Zebra, Pelican and Puffin Pedestrian Crossings Regulations 1997 under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.

DEAN ANTHONY DAVIES, 52, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, was fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge after he admitted a racially aggravated public order offence, the production of cannabis and public disorder.

JUDITH MORGAN, 58, of Church Street, Pontlottyn, was fined £660 after she failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

KATE MORRIS, 38, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

KYLE ROBINSON, 24, of Bryn Road, Markham, was fined £660 for driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six points.

HAMISH SCOTT, 62, of Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six points.