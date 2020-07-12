SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. Birds, sky and water proliferate in this small selection, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup/ on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus:

Thomas Coombes captured GBRf 66731 ‘Captain Tom Moore’ with Thank You NHS livery as it passed through Undy on July 8

South Wales Argus:

A swan at Tredegar House by Richard Oses

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Caldicot Castle’s gatehouse by Marie Coombes

South Wales Argus:

A picture of a chick by Bernard Brooks

South Wales Argus:

A rural view near Pontypool by Lee Kershaw

South Wales Argus:

Rain clouds over the barley fields near Monmouth by Fatma Richards