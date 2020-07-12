SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. Birds, sky and water proliferate in this small selection, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup/ on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
Thomas Coombes captured GBRf 66731 ‘Captain Tom Moore’ with Thank You NHS livery as it passed through Undy on July 8
A swan at Tredegar House by Richard Oses
Caldicot Castle’s gatehouse by Marie Coombes
A picture of a chick by Bernard Brooks
A rural view near Pontypool by Lee Kershaw
Rain clouds over the barley fields near Monmouth by Fatma Richards