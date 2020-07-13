A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

BENJAMIN WILLIAM SIMPSON, 23, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted assault by beating, two public order offences, two counts of criminal damage and resisting a constable.

He was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation, a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

LUCY NICOLE QUINNELL, 23, of Gwehelog, Monmouthshire, was fined £660 after she failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN GLYNNE COX, 43, of Caerau Road, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted the possession of cannabis and common assault.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

LEWIS ANTHONY MARSHALL, 24, of Aberthaw Road, Newport, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to stop.

He must participate in an accredited programme for 19 days and will be the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for three months.

Marshall was also banned from driving for three years and has to pay £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.

JAKE AARON BENTON, 24, of Coronation Crescent, Pantside, Newbridge, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to stop after an accident at the Sainsbury’s car park in Pontllanfraith.

He also pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Benton was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MIHAI COVACI, 50, of Dewstow Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

BEN CLEASE, 24, of Attlee Road, Nantyglo, was fined £660 for failing to stop, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MACAULEY RICHARD DAVIES, 21, of Chepstow Road, Newport, must carry out 30 hours of unpaid work and pay £60 costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

CATHERINE PATRICIA SHAW, 48, of Winstone Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after she pleaded guilty to the theft of furniture and household items.

She must complete a 19-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Shaw was also fined £40 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.