Baby Ffion Haf Turner arrived on June 26 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 6lb 3oz. Her parents are James and Carys Turner, of Pontrhydyrun. Mum Carys said: "Our beautiful daughter Ffion was born two weeks before her due date on June 26. The birth was difficult and traumatic, and being in hospital for five days after, not being able to see my husband was the most difficult time I’ve ever faced. But the midwives at the Gwent are angels and got us through every day with their love and care. We are both now home and healthy, every day with our new baby girl is a joy."

This is Bella Rae Perry, born on April 21, at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 7lb 8oz. Her parents are Gareth and Rhiannon Perry, of Newport, and she has two sisters - Amelia (14) and Faith, aged 19 months. They are now looking forward to the family getting a long-awaited cuddle of Bella Rae.

Carson-Jae Tyler was born on June 22 at the Royal Gwent hospital weighing 6lbs 10oz. Mum and dad are Paige Thomas and Kaylun Tyler, of Newport, and his siblings are Aiyla (six) and Raeleigh (four). Paige said: "Carson-Jae was two days late. He is my first baby, he’s adored by his big sisters children of Kaylun. He is absolutely beautiful and we can’t wait to watch him grow up."

Rose Lavinia Clarke was born at the Royal Gwent Hospital on June 9 to Sarah-Jayne and Luke Clarke, of Undy. She weighed &lb 1oz. Her big sister is Elsie, who is two years and five months old.

And here is Rose Clarke's cousin Alexandra May (Lexie) Ross, who was born on May 28 at Neville Hall Hospital in Abergavenny weighing 8lb 7ozs. Her parents are Maria and Murray Ross, of Langstone, and her sibling is Madoc James Ross, aged two years and two months.

Jaxon Anthony Mruk was born on June 26 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 6ibs 13oz. He joins mum and dad Abbie and Anthony Mruk and big Halle, aged two and a half, of Sebastopol, Pontypool. Abbie said: "My husband and I were anxious leaving one another at the door of the hospital. When I got up to the maternity ward I had a lovely warm welcome from midwife Rebecca Clement, who made me feel at ease the whole time, I was there for about a hour and once the time was right I was able to ring my husband who came straight up. We cannot thanks the midwives enough."

Sophia Ruth Bennett arrived 10 days late on April 8 at Neville Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 8lb 6oz. Mum and dad are Katrina Hughes and Stuart Bennett, of Nantyglo. She has two big sisters Zoey Hughes (15) and Skye Hughes (10).

Here is Lylith-Reagan Boshein, who was born on July 1 at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 8lb 2oz. She joins mum and dad Anne Brum and Kyle Boshein, of Newport, and siblings Caitlin (15) and Kain (11).

Halle Hossington made her entrance on May 18 at Neville Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 8lb 9oz. She is Hannah and Jamie Hossington's first child. Hannah, of Cwmbran, said: "Our beautiful Halle was born via emergency c section 13 days overdue, weighing a lovely 8lb 9oz. We are both enjoying life as new parents and couldn’t be happier now our baby girl is here safe and sound. We look forward to the day all our family and close friends can have lots of cwtches."