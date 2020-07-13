A MOTORBIKE rider was jailed after he left his close friend with catastrophic head injuries when he crashed head-on into traffic while showing off.

Lee Gregory, 48, was racing at more than double the speed limit on a Yamaha R6 when pillion passenger Neil Browning was catapulted from the bike.

Prosecutor William Bebb said the defendant then escaped from the scene and abandoned his critically-injured friend after the horrific crash in Caerphilly, on September 11, 2019.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “Gregory was travelling at more than 40mph over the speed limit on Pontygwindy Road.

MORE NEWS:

“The defendant was showing off and was overtaking on the wrong side of the road when there were other cars around. He then fled the scene.”

Mr Bebb said Gregory didn’t have a licence to ride the bike and was uninsured.

Mr Browning sustained severe head injuries, which included him suffering a brain haemorrhage, and broken ribs and was placed on a ventilator.

The victim spent 15 days in hospital and continues to suffer significantly with his health as a result of the crash.

Mr Bebb said Gregory had 126 previous convictions for 28 offences, which included driving matters, burglary and theft.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

Harry Baker, mitigating, asked the court to take into account his client’s early guilty pleas and it was heard how Gregory and Mr Browning were close friends.

Judge Richard Williams told the defendant: “You were riding a motorcycle when you were not qualified to do so, when you were uninsured and you did so dangerously.

“You had a pillion passenger when you were travelling at between 60mph and 70mph in a 30mph area.

“You were overtaking vehicles when it was unsafe to do so and met with oncoming traffic in a severe impact.

“Mr Browning was thrown from the bike and you left the scene and left him to his fate.

“He sustained serious head injuries. The victim is still suffering from the after-effects of the crash.

“It has had a significant impact on his business, he continues to be in pain, he speaks with a slight slur and can’t stand up for long periods of time.

“You had a disregard for the rules of the road and you were showing off.”

Gregory was jailed for three years and banned from driving for six years and six months.

The defendant, of Cheam Place, Llanishen, Cardiff, will also have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.