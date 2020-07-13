WORK to revamp Newport's historic Market Arcade, which was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume today, Monday.

Newport City Council has said contractors Antony A Davies will resume work on the project today - following all the necessary safety requirements.

Work originally started in February and is expected to take a total of 60 weeks to complete.

The project to restore the 150-year-old arcade has received a £1.1 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund. Financial backing is also provided by Cadw and the Welsh Government.

The work includes the restoration of the shop fronts and refurbishment glazed canopy.

Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd, said: “While the delay was unavoidable, I’m really pleased that work has started again on a scheme that is set to make such a difference to the arcade and this area of the city centre.

“I would like to add that we appreciate the involvement of all the owners because without their continued cooperation and goodwill the regeneration scheme would not be able to progress.

“I would also like to thank the Heritage Fund and the lottery players who contribute to the fund as well as members of the community who contributed to the project.”

For more information about the project visit www.newport.gov.uk/en/About-Newport/Regeneration/Market-Arcade