Coronavirus latest as face coverings to be mandatory on public transport from July 27

Face coverings to be mandatory on public transport in Wales
- First Minister announces face coverings will be mandatory in Wales on public transport from July 27.
- Pubs, cafes, restaurants and attractions can re-open from today, but outside only.
- Major pub chains including Wetherspoons and Brains have said they will wait until customers are allowed indoors from August 3 to re-open.
- Hairdressers are also re-opening this morning, as long as safety measures are followed.
