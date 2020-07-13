South Wales Argus
Coronavirus latest as face coverings to be mandatory on public transport from July 27

Face coverings to be mandatory on public transport in Wales

By Tom Moody

    First Minister announces face coverings will be mandatory in Wales on public transport from July 27.
  • Pubs, cafes, restaurants and attractions can re-open from today, but outside only.
  • Major pub chains including Wetherspoons and Brains have said they will wait until customers are allowed indoors from August 3 to re-open.
  • Hairdressers are also re-opening this morning, as long as safety measures are followed.