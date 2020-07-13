KATE Garraway has returned to ITV's breakfast show Good Morning Britain – telling her co-presenters “Don’t be too nice”.

The 53-year-old presenter has been away from work for three months while husband Derek Draper, 52, is in hospital with coronavirus.

Last week, in an emotional appearance 100 days since Draper was admitted to hospital, Garraway told the ITV programme that doctors “don’t know how much better” he can get and “he sort of can’t wake up”.

What did Kate say when she returned?

On her return to the studio, she told fellow presenters: “Don’t be too nice because I’ll get emotional. Just go back to being rude!”

Ben Shephard told Garraway: “It’s lovely having you back, back to work. First day back in quite a while”, adding “Nothing has gone wrong yet”.

But she said: “Quite a lot has gone wrong this morning already. The car to pick me up didn’t show up” and her computer installed a two-hour update when she got in.

“Two hours getting in early was utterly wasted!” she added.

Garraway said she had done what she always does in a “crisis” – “put on fake tan, put very long fake eyelashes on and go blonder”.

How is Kate's husband?

Last week, she said she was told six times that Draper was not “going to make it”.

And she said: “Wonderfully his eyes are opening but we have no real knowledge of what he can see and feel and hear.”

She said at the time: “It’s great that there are some flickers of hope.

"His lungs are starting to recover a little bit, his kidneys are doing better, his liver is doing better, but they don’t know how much better it can get.”