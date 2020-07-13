A CONVICTED cocaine dealer was jailed after he split his girlfriend’s head open with a kick, led police on a high-speed chase and was caught trafficking drugs again.

Ryan Bedford, 25, of St Johns Road, Newport, committed a catalogue of offences across the city over a 15-month period, prosecutor Suzanne Payne said.

She told of how the first of those occurred in February 2019 when he was arrested with cannabis in a car park.

Detectives discovered from analysing his mobile phone that he was involved in the trafficking of the class B drug.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Bedford was sent to a young offender institution for 32 months in 2014 after he admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

The Tesco supervisor’s second offence was committed in February when he attacked his then partner in an alcohol-fuelled jealous rage.

Mrs Payne said: “The defendant kicked her in the head, splitting it open. He told police he had been drinking vodka and Bacardi.

“The couple’s relationship is now over.”

The third and final set of offences took place in the early hours of the morning on May 9.

Bedford, who had been disqualified from driving for three years in March for drug driving, was spotted by police riding a moped near the city’s Old Green roundabout.

He then led an officer on a pursuit, reaching speeds of 70mph in a 50mph zone, running red lights and travelling up one-way streets the wrong way.

Mrs Payne said: “He showed a total disregard for himself and other road users.

“The police deemed the chase too dangerous and stood the pursuit down.”

The defendant was arrested later that morning at a flat after police were called to a domestic disturbance and where they found him hiding.

Officers discovered he had on him a small bag of cannabis.

Bedford admitted the possession of cannabis with intent to supply, assault by beating, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and the possession of cannabis.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said his client had pleaded guilty to the offences and urged the court to pass a suspended prison sentence.

He added that the defendant had a well-paid job as a supervisor for Tesco in Magor where he was a valued employee.

Judge Daniel Williams told Bedford the offences he had committed were so serious that only an immediate term of custody could be justified.

He jailed him for a total of 14 months and banned him from driving for three years and seven months.

Bedford must also sit an extended retest and pay a victim surcharge.