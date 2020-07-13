TUI and First Choice have vowed to cover all medical expenses for UK holidaymakers who test positive for coronavirus while abroad.

The travel firm says it will pay for any tests and health treatments needed due to Covid-19 - alongside any extended hotel stays.

What have TUI said?

The recent announcement comes as part of the company's ‘Holiday Promise’ - to only sell holidays without strict restrictions and changes for tourists.

MORE NEWS:

The company said: "As part of TUI’s new Holiday Promise, the UK’s biggest tour operator commits to only operating holidays where it’s able to guarantee an enjoyable, relaxing and safe holiday without significant changes at their destination."

What will holidaymakers not be charged for?

TUI has added that they will not charge tourists for any of the following:

Overseas Covid-19 testing for suspected cases

Overseas medical assistance if a customer contracts Covid-19 while on holiday

Costs associated with an extended stay and a new return flight home if customers are asked to self-isolate while on holiday

Dedicated 24/7 emergency hotline and app

This additional cover will be in place for all existing and new holidays, up until the end of 2020.

‘Additional peace of mind for holidaymakers’

Andrew Flintham, managing director, TUI UK and Ireland explained: "We’ve done a lot of work to ensure we can take our customers on relaxing, enjoyable and - most importantly – safe holidays again and it’s really exciting to be able to offer our customers additional peace of mind when booking with us, with our new Covid-19 Cover.

"It means that they can book with confidence, knowing that extra costs associated with Covid-19 that wouldn’t be covered by regular travel insurance, will be taken care of."

Richard Sofer, TUI UK and Ireland’s commercial and business development director, told TTG: "In the most extreme example where let’s say a destination is closed down, then we would repatriate all our guests from that destination.

"If it was an isolated incident – those customers would probably be asked by the hotel to quarantine within the hotel room."

However, TUI is reminding customers that the offer does not replace travel insurance, which holidaymakers are still urged to buy, although many still do not cover cancellations due to coronavirus.

What other safety measures are in place?

TUI has introduced new safety measures for its holidays, in order to keep both customers and staff safe.

This includes mandatory face masks on planes, closing nightclubs and banning football games, with some resorts not able to resume kids clubs due to social distancing rules, and others closing creches.