NO NEW Covid-19 deaths have been reported to Public Health Wales since yesterday – the second day in a row that the confirmed death toll has not risen.

Across Wales, 11 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by PHW, taking the total number of cases in Wales to 16,973.

The coronavirus death toll in Wales remains at 1,540 people.

In the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, covering Gwent, four new confirmed cases of the virus have been reported to PHW.

Of those, two are in Blaenau Gwent (355 cases in total), one is in Monmouthshire (358 cases in total), and one is in Newport (861 cases in total).

There are no new confirmed cases in Caerphilly (724 cases in total) or Torfaen (352 cases in total).

READ MORE: Follow our live updates on the coronavirus crisis in Wales here

The death toll in the Gwent region remains at 275 people, and the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,650.

Today's figures come as pubs and restaurants across Wales are allowed to open for outdoor service for the first time since March.

Hairdressers and barbers are also opening today for customers who have made appointments.

Earlier this afternoon, first minister Mark Drakeford said Wales would introduce a mandatory policy on wearing masks or face-coverings on public transport at the end of the month.

Announcing the latest figures today, PHW's incident director Giri Shankar said: “Public Health Wales welcomes the gradual easing of lockdown measures with the opening of hairdressers, pub gardens and outdoor cafes and restaurants from today.

“However, we continue to caution and remind the public and business-owners that we all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines - staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household."

Dr Shankar added: "Anyone with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must isolate for seven days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread."