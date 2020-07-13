A NEW Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) in Blaenau Gwent is nearing completion, with the £2.8 million project set to be complete by the end of September.

Building work is progressing on the long-awaited facility in Roseheyworth, Abertillery, which will be the second HWRC in the county borough.

The centre will open to residents six days a week – as will the existing HWRC at New Vale in Ebbw Vale – and it is seen as vital to improving recycling rates.

MORE NEWS:

Recent drone images show how the £2 million site covering 10,750 m2 is developing.

The site will provide a full suite of recycling services to take items like sofas, white goods such as freezers, fridges and washing machines, all free-standing furniture including tables, chairs and wardrobes, plus carpets and underlay.

It has been designed with a long entrance road designed to prevent queuing onto the highway, along with pedestrian access, electric charging points for cars and 28 parking spaces.

Funding for the development has been provided by the Welsh Government.

Blaenau Gwent council said the ‘flagship’ recycling centre will be “a significant asset to people in Blaenau Gwent”.

Cllr Joanna Wilkins, executive member for community services said: “I am pleased that work on this modern and accessible facility is progressing well and construction is on target to be completed in the autumn.

“This welcome site will make it even easier for our residents to recycle more of their household waste.

“The investment is part of our waste strategy and one of a number of long term measures the council is undertaking to meet Welsh Government’s increasing recycling targets.”

The new centre will also feature a furniture re-use facility where residents can donate items that are in good condition and free from defect so that they can be bought and re-used by someone else.

As part of off-site improvements associated with the new development, a new traffic signal facility will be provided at the A467/Roseheyworth junction.