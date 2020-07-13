A MAN from Newport who had been serving a four-year prison sentence for robbery has been recalled to prison.
Aaron Ashwood, 22, breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on March 31.
Gwent Police is appealing for information to help find Ashwood, who was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court in November 2016.
"Due to the fact that Ashwood, who was released on licence, breached their licence conditions they have now been recalled to prison," said a spokesman.
"If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 101 quoting 2000235805 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
"You can also send us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter."