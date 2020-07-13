GWENT Police are appealing for information after receiving two reports of criminal damage to two cars in Bargoed and Pentwynmawr.
The first incident was reported at an address in Edmund Place, Pentwynmawr at around 4.40am on Thursday July 9.
Damage was caused to a car roof and bricks and stones were reportedly thrown at the vehicle.
The second incident was reported at an address in Park View, Bargoed at around 7.45am on the same day, when the tyres on a car were slashed.
Anyone with information about this incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log references 2000242391 (Pentwynmawr) or 2000242437 (Bargoed).
You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.