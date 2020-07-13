EASYJET Holidays has confirmed it will restart its package holidays 'within days' to a number of European destinations.

The holidays will start operating from Saturday, August 1, following the recent announcement from the UK government that quarantine measures would be dropped from some countries as of July 10.

Where will easyJet fly to?

Several European countries will be open for tourists to fly to this summer, including Spain, Greece and Turkey, which have been deemed safe to travel to by the government.

In a bid to entice customers back to the skies, easyJet is offering some cheap value deals, and all holidays will include 23kg of luggage per person, with transfers included on beach holidays.

These include:

Seven all inclusive nights at the four star Dosi Hotel in Antalya, Turkey, costs £448 per person, including transfers.

In Greece, £563 per person, customers can enjoy seven all inclusive nights at the five star Rimondi Grand Resort.

Seven nights in Tenerife, half board, now costs £476 per person, including transfers and luggage.

What have easyJet Holidays said?

Matt Callaghan, customer director at easyJet Holidays said: “We’ve put a lot of work in behind the scenes to ensure our customers can travel with confidence and have launched our three key commitments so customers know what to expect when booking and travelling with us.”

Quarantine-free travel

On July 3, the UK government published a list of more than 50 countries that travellers from England are now allowed to visit. They will be exempt from quarantine on their return, after July 10.

France, Spain, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Australia and New Zealand were among the list of countries that people from the UK can safely travel to without quarantine.

Popular tourist destinations including the United States, Portugal and the Maldives were among those which did not make the list, as these countries still pose a risk to public health.

The US is not expected to form any travel agreements with the UK until at least November.

However, the government announcement means that travellers returning to England from one of the countries listed will not have to self-isolate for 14 days on their return, although there is no guarantee that foreign nations will not have quarantine restrictions in place on arrival.

All travellers who arrive in the UK from abroad will still have to supply contact information to allow health officials to trace them, should someone they have been in contact with display symptoms, or test positive, for coronavirus.

The updated travel restrictions will only be applicable to travel to England, with the devolved nations setting out their own individual approaches.

What about Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

The Department for Transport confirmed in a statement that the devolved administrations “will set out their own approach", meaning passengers who arrive in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will have to follow the laws and guidance that apply in these areas.