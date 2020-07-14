THE Celtic Manor Resort has announced is re-opening its doors to welcome back guests today.

New safety measures at the five-star resort include thermal imaging cameras to monitor guests’ temperatures at entry points, robust cleaning and sanitising protocols focused on High Impact Touchpoints (HIT) in bedrooms and public areas, and advanced training and health screenings for all staff.

Capacity will be monitored in all facilities in line with government guidance, and there will be one-way systems and clear social distancing markers throughout the resort.

Chief executive Ian Edwards said: “We have really missed laying on our warm Welsh welcome to our guests, so we’re very excited to be reopening our doors and greeting guests who want to make memories in fresh, spacious surroundings after months spent at home.”

The news comes just days after the resort announced 450 jobs were at risk as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the news was announced Plaid Cymru MS Delyth Jewell said: “Celtic Manor’s owner, Sir Terry Matthews, is a billionaire, so he has ample means to support the business financially until the Covid-19 crisis is over.

"It would hardly make a dent of one per cent to his own personal fortune."

Asked whether Sir Terry would be stepping in to save those workers at risk of losing their jobs, the resort's vice president of operations Matthew Lewis said: "Sir Terry has financially supported this business throughout the pandemic.

"It has already cost him millions."

Mr Lewis did say that the Celtic Manor would "absolutely" look at reinstating some of the lost roles once the business had recovered from lockdown.

"We will try to make as few people redundant as possible," he said.

"When the business recovers we will try to reinstate some of those who have left us.

"Having a plan is one thing, implementing it is another."

Another of the new servies which will be on offer to guests is ‘Restaurant in your Room’, a new service featuring signature dishes and flavours from the Celtic Collection restaurants.