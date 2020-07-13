FIREFIGHTERS and wildlife rescuers came to the aid of an injured cygnet in Cwmbran on Sunday.

The bird had been spotted swimming in distress in the canal near Cwmbran Fire Station, with fishing line wrapped around its beak, neck, and leg.

SWFRS firefighters and members of Swan Rescue South Wales saved an injured cygnet, which had become caught up in discarded fishing line, in Cwmbran. Picture: Stephen Pocock

A local fire crew helped net the injured bird despite the protests of its parents, and members of Swan Rescue South Wales carried it to safety, untangling the young swan from the fishing wire.

Ellen Kershaw, of the rescue organisation, said such incidents were all too familiar.

"This is the third cygnet (out of seven) to be removed from the family this spring all, repeat, all on account of lost or carelessly discarded fishing tackle," she said, adding: "In the 40 years we have been rescuing swans, little has changed."

The group had also cleared fishing line from vegetation along the same stretch of canal the previous week, she added.

Ms Kershaw said the cygnet was taken to The National Swan Sanctuary in Surrey.

Evidence suggests the swan "has probably not come to any lasting harm [and] has not swallowed a hook," she added.