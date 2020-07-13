VILLAGERS in Magor have been given a huge boost in their hopes of receiving government funding for the UK’s first ‘walkway’ railway station in more than 100 years.

For the past eight years, members of Magor Action Group on Rail (MAGOR) have campaigned for a new station with extra facilities for those arriving by foot, bicycle, or public transport.

The station – which residents say is backed by 95 per cent of the village – will have no car park and will only be accessible to walkers and cyclists, if it goes ahead.

Last year Monmouthshire councillors voted to back the project, and now MAGOR has been told it is one of two action groups in Wales – the other being in Anglesey – to make the final 50 applications (out of 200).

The group is yet to hear back on a separate application for Network Rail’s New Station Fund.

MAGOR member Ted Hand said if the plans were to come off, it would “take Magor back to the future”.

“That dim light we had the end of a very long tunnel eight years ago, when we started this project, is beginning to shine brightly,” he said. “This would put Magor on the rail map, would connect the village with the rest of south Wales, and would help make us a leading location in tackling pollution.”

Paul Turner, also a member, said: "In the eight years of campaigning the levels of optimism for the station have never been higher.

“If our bid is approved, then we will be able to complete the remaining technical work that will prove its viability and make the station a real possibility within the next few years."

The MAGOR campaign also has the backing of Jessica Morden MP and John Griffiths MS.

Ms Morden said: "I'm fully behind the campaign and pay tribute to the dedicated campaigners from MAGOR for their continuing hard work.

“A new station would reduce car journeys, take pressure away from Severn Tunnel Junction, and serve a community which has grown rapidly in recent years with the population expected to rise to 10,000 within the decade."

John Griffiths MS added: "The proposals for a station in Magor are common-sense and low-cost (around £7m). I'm fully behind MAGOR in their campaign and will continue to engage Welsh Government with the project, which can form part of an integrated public transport network in south east Wales."

Applications the funding will now be considered by an expert panel including Network Rail Chair Sir Peter Hendy, with announcements regarding the successful schemes expected by the end of the summer.