TORFAEN MP Nick Thomas-Symonds has condemned the UK Government's new immigration schemes amid "deep concerns" that care workers will be disadvantaged.

Home secretary Priti Patel's new points-based immigration system is designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from January 2021, when EU freedom of movement ends.

A separate 'health and care visa' will provide a visa route for key health professionals to work in the UK, but this will exclude foreign social care workers.

MORE NEWS:

"The home secretary and the Conservatives have no idea how skilful and valuable our care workers are, as their exclusion from the health and care visa makes clear," Mr Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, said today.

The Torfaen MP has offered to set up a meeting with Ms Patel and social care workers "so they can set out directly to you how challenging and skilful their work is".

In his letter to the home secretary, Mr Thomas-Symonds said the UK government's plans "could see the sector suffer at a moment of critical risk in the Covid-19 crisis".

He said there were currently more than 120,000 job vacancies in the social care sector in England alone, and 115,000 EU nationals were currently employed in the same sector.

"While of course we hope that many of these roles can be filled by workers already in the country, the government has a terrible track record in this area," the Torfaen MP added.

Others to criticise the UK's new immigration policy for care workers included Royal College of Nursing chief executive Dame Donna Kinnair, who said the NHS and social care should not be viewed as separate services.

She said: “Once again, we are disappointed to see the government’s plans for the UK’s future immigration system falling short of what is required to meet the workforce needs of the health and social care sectors, now and in the future.

“The government is ignoring our concern that we need an appropriate immigration route for social care workers. Arbitrary salary thresholds will prevent key workers from working in the UK, which will directly impact patient care.”

Trade union Unison assistant general secretary Christina McAnea said: “The sector is desperately short of staff and heavily reliant on the skills of overseas workers. Recruitment will now become even harder.”

Here is the full text of Mr Thomas-Symonds' letter to the home secretary:

Dear Priti,

I write to follow up on my offer at Home Office Questions today, 13 July 2020, to convene a meeting between you and a delegation of care workers. I was disappointed you could not address my question directly in the Chamber.

As you know, there are deep concerns that care workers have not been included in the list of professions that qualify for the Health and Care Visa.

In England alone over 120,000 vacancies exist in the social care sector, while currently 115,000 workers in the care sector in England are EU nationals. Whilst of course we hope that many of these roles can be filled by workers already in the country, the Government has a terrible track record in this area. As a result, the failure of the Government to recognise the skills care workers bring to our country could see the sector suffer at a moment of critical risk in the Covid-19 crisis, as people are locked out of the Health and Care Visa system.

We have already raised major concerns about this Government's attitude towards care workers. The Prime Minister's recent comments that suggested care homes 'didn't really follow procedures' caused grave offence to people at the frontline, as did attempts to prevent care workers from benefiting from the proposed immigration health surcharge exemption. I note this latter issue is still unresolved.

As a result, I would welcome the opportunity to work with care workers and representatives from the trade union movement, to arrange a session for you and Ito meet with social care workers so they can set out directly to you how challenging and skilful their work is. I'm sure you will welcome this opportunity.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Yours sincerely,

Nick Thomas-Symonds MP

Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department