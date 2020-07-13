This week Plaid Cymru is launching some policies ahead of next year’s Welsh Parliament election.

We’ve decided to make ending poverty our overriding priority, with policies designed to support young families who are struggling.

Did you know that after 20 years of successive Labour-led Welsh governments since 1999 that there are still 200,000 children living in poverty in Wales?

This is completely unacceptable, and something that we’re determined to change.

We’ll do this by introducing universal free child care for every child from 12 months of age, freeing parents up to re-enter the workforce should they choose to do so, and we’ll also provide targeted payments for families who are living in absolute poverty.

The Covid-19 crisis has also proven beyond any doubt that my colleagues and I were correct to argue that the social care sector in Wales needs to be modernised and upgraded.

I’m sure many of you will have been out clapping for our carers on the streets to show your thinks over the past weeks and months, but the thanks they really need is improved pay and conditions. So Plaid Cymru will make this happen.

We’ll do this by nationalising the care sector, and bringing it into the NHS. This will mean free care at the point of need for everybody, saving families money and moving care workers onto the NHS payscale.

These ideas are only the beginning. We’ll also be launching ambitious plans to transform the economy by incentivising and building new, green infrastructure, creating jobs while also cutting carbon emissions and preserving wildlife.

The response to the crisis has blown away many myths that have permeated our politics for decades. The starkest example for me was the proof that allowing homelessness to exist was a political choice all along.

Plaid Cymru has long argued that, with the necessary political will, homeless people could be safely accommodated and given a chance to reintegrate into society.

I knew it to be true, but seeing it happen in front of my eyes was something else and brought on mixed feelings. I was glad that homelessness was eradicated more or less overnight, but saddened at the thought that many lives could have been saved had this happened years ago.

If politics is the art of the possible, we now know that more is possible than some hereto imagined. The question we face now is this: what should happen next in Wales to improve the lives of our citizens?

As part of this work, we’re keen to hear ideas from the people who will be most directly affected by the policies that will be enacted by the next Welsh Government: that is, you.

So if you have ideas that you would like us to consider adopting, send them our way. You can do this by visiting www.partyofwales/postcovidideas or by emailing me on Delyth.jewell@senedd.wales. I’m looking forward to hearing from you!