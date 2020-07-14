A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

EDDIE SLUPSKI, 58, of Tre Newydd, Newtown, Ebbw Vale, was fined £107 for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Newbridge.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER WALDEN, 65, of Valley View, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was fined £120 for driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six points.

DAWN BAKER, 33, of Laurel Crescent, Newport, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

JONATHAN GLENN BALL, 34, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was fined £660 for driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MOHAMMED BILAL, 28, of Potter Street, Newport, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six points.

DACIAN CARPACI, 29, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was fined £220 for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with three points.

MARK RICHARD CHADWICK, 53, of Gladstone Street, Blaina, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with three points.

JUSTINAS DAUKSAS, 29, of Liberty Grove, Newport was fined £507 for driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG DAUNTER, 43, of Ringland Circle, Newport, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six points.

JONJO LESLIE EVANS, 29, of Moore Crescent, Newport, fined £120 for driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six points.

ROBYN GILSON, 20, of Duke Street, Abertillery, was fined £66 for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone in Blaina.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

SIOBHAN HEARD, 30, of The Avenue, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was fined £660 for driving without insurance.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

JUDITH MARY HOWELLS, 65, of Caestory Avenue, Raglan, was fined £293 for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone in Usk.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with five points.

AMELIA JENKINS, 21, of Manor Way, Abersychan, Pontypool, was fined £440 for driving without insurance.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

KEVIN DAFYDD LEWIS, 33, of Bryn Pica, Tredegar, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with six points.

TARIQ MAHMOOD, 32, of Corporation Road, Newport, was fined £100 for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff Road.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving licence was endorsed with four points.

AMANDA MATTHEWS, 46, of Stanfield Street, Cwm, was fined £440 for driving without insurance.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with six points.