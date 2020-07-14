A GRIFFITHSTOWN resident celebrated his 60th birthday in the best possible way by winning £30,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery.

Ex-serviceman Paul Davies was one of six Griffithstown neighbours to scoop the prize thanks to their winning postcode, NP4 5AP.

When it was revealed how much he had won, Mr Davies said: “[It's] absolutely amazing. That will really help us out.

“I am elated. This really couldn’t come at a better time. I am absolutely overjoyed.

“My wife is sat across from me and is looking at the measurements of the curtains and the bathroom already. We were in the process of having the bathroom done and some other bits and pieces around the house. We can actually get them done now.

“It’s my birthday so I have my kids and grandchildren coming around, but now I have this they will be tapping me up for a few bob no doubt.”

“My daughter actually won £1,000 a month or so ago. I’ll rub this one in,” he added.

The additional five winners chose to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson said: “As a fellow Welshman it was my pleasure to virtually reveal Paul’s cheque, especially on his birthday.

"A huge congratulations to our other winners too. I hope everyone enjoys spending the cash and treats themselves to something nice.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

This prize was part of People’s Postcode Lottery’s special July campaign, where one postcode wins £30,000 per ticket every single day.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £500 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted by Sightsavers which has received over £3.9 million in funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery. The organisation prevents sight loss and avoidable blindness in more than 30 countries and works with local communities to support people who need it most.